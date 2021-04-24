Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,435 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.