Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

