Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 995 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

