Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $516,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

