Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

