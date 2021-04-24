Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

