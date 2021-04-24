ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $16.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 976,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.