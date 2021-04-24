Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

