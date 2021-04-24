IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $43,268.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

