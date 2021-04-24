IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.