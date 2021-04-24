IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.