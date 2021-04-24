IFG Advisory LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.