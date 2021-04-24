IFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,637 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

