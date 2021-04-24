IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.