iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ICAD stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,390. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

