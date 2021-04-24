iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iBio by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iBio by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.