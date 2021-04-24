IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

Shares of IAC opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.