HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 72.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $42,962.53 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

