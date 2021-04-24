Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $176.83 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $176.83 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $50,111.13 or 1.00132994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

