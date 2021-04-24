Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.