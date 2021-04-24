Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $943.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $943.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $967.55 million and the lowest is $924.50 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

