Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

