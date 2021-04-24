Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

CLTL stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $106.49.

