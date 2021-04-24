Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

