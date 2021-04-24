Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

