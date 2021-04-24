Hive (HIVE) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $168.33 million and $10.10 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,344,617 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.