Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $16.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

