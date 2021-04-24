Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH opened at $34.19 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.