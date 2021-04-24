HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.13

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.13 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 168.28 ($2.20). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,823,149 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Reid purchased 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

