Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Herc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $10,048,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

