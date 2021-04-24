Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 43.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

