Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.