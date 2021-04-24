Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,253 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

