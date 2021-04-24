Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.0820

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,936.82 and $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

