Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTLF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

