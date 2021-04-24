HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

