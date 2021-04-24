HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $1,072,729.60 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon M. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24.

NYSE HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

