Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

