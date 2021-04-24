Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $12.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $627.49. 1,489,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

