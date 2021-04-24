Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $35.71 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.83 and a 1-year high of $389.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

