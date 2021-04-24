Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.