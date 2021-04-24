Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

