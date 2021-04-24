Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $87.20 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $99.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

