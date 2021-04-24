Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 798,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,098,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 797,859 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 79.3% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.