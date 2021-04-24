Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0886 on Major Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $504,917.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

