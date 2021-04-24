Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

