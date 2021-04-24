GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.82. 43,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,856,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.
The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
