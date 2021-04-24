GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.82. 43,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,856,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

