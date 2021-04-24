Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Gruma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $11.58 on Friday. Gruma has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

