GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

GHG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

