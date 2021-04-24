Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 485,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,519. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

